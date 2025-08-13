A Manchester United logo is seen inside the stadium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old is among the most talented young players in the Premier League right now, and he would be an excellent acquisition for the Red Devils. However, he is likely to cost around £100 million.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United are tempted to break the bank for him. Even though the asking price is quite substantial, Manchester United believe that he is a player with a rare blend of qualities, and he could develop into a future superstar.

Carlos Baleba would be a superb addition

Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old would certainly improve them. Baleba will help them defensively and allow them to control the tempo of the game as well. In addition to that, he is excellent when it comes to carrying the ball forward. His athleticism and physicality will add a new dimension to the Manchester United midfield.

They have done well to improve their attacking unit this summer, and signing Baleba could sort out their midfield problems as well. They will be hoping to get back into the top four and fight for trophies next season. They need top-class players for that to happen.

Baleba would help Man United improve

The Brighton star could make an immediate impact and help them improve. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. Brighton will not want to lose the player easily, and they will look to recoup as much as possible for him.

Joining Manchester United could be an exciting opportunity for the player as well, and he is likely to be tempted. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies.