Alejandro Garnacho speaks to his team mates during a Manchester United training session. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked to the move away from Manchester United this summer, and he is expected to leave the club before the window closes.

The attacker has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford, and he needs to leave in order to play regularly. He has been linked with clubs like Chelsea in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT presenter Simon Jordan has slammed the player for his behaviour, and he has urged Manchester United to get rid of the player quickly.

Jordan claimed that Alejandro Garnacho has not respected the fact that he plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Manchester United need to part ways with him soon.

3 Popular Players to Avoid in your FPL Team – Click here for a top 0.1% finisher’s guide to the 2025/26 season

Manchester United urged to sell Alejandro Garnacho

In an explosive interview on the White and Jordan show, he said: “I think he’s a little runt that should be dropped-kicked out of Man United at the first available opportunity for a decent amount of money because he doesn’t understand which football club he’s playing for. “I am not interested in his opinions about who didn’t support him, who didn’t clap him when he scored a goal or which football club he can wear to appreciate Marcus Rashford’s contribution. “I am interested in a player that plays for arguably the biggest club in English football and respects that opportunity, and he doesn’t.”

Garnacho needs a fresh start

It will be interesting to see if the 20-year-old can find a suitable destination for himself. There is no doubt that he is a promising young talent with a bright future. He could develop into a top-class Premier League attacker with the right guidance. If he ends up at Chelsea, he will certainly help them improve going forward.

Garnacho will be determined to prove himself in the Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will regret their decision to cash in on him in future.