Newcastle United are not expected to submit an offer to sign the FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa.

Football Insider claims they are desperate to bring in a quality striker, and there is now talk of an offer from them for the 21-year-old. The offer could be submitted imminently, and it will be interesting to see if Porto are prepared to let him leave. They are fearful of losing him.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Aghehowa as well.

Samu Aghehowa is an elite prospect

The Spanish striker has been outstanding since moving to Portugal, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Newcastle. They are expected to lose Alexander Isak this summer, and Aghehowa would be the ideal long-term replacement for the Swedish international. The 21-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he could be a key player for the Magpies if he joins them. However, Porto are under no pressure to sell him, and therefore Newcastle will have to offer a substantial amount of money in order to get the deal done.

They have previously failed to sign players like Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Šeško, so it will be interesting to see if they can secure the Spanish striker before the window closes. They cannot hope to head into the new season without a reliable goalscorer, and if Isak leaves the club, finding a top striker will be a priority.

Aghehowa would be a quality signing

The 21-year-old centre-forward scored 27 goals in all competitions last season, and he has the attributes to develop into a top-class player. Newcastle could groom him into a future star. They will be able to offer him Champions League football next season, along with a talented squad. The Spanish striker could be tempted by the idea of joining them this summer. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.