Newcastle United on the verge of signing Aston Villa star in a £40m deal

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are set to make a major statement in the transfer market, closing in on the signing of Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa in a deal worth around £40 million.

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, the agreement between the two Premier League clubs is almost complete, with only the final details left to be ironed out before the move is officially confirmed.

Romano reports that the structure of the £40m package has been agreed in principle, with both clubs now finalising the last contractual elements.

Once those are resolved, the move will be given the green light and Ramsey will become a Newcastle United player.

Newcastle United get closer to the signing of Jacob Ramsey

It is set to be an important signing for the Magpies who have struggled in the transfer market this summer.

Having lost out on targets like Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, Eddie Howe and his recruitment team has finally managed to make breakthrough to sign a player who is versatile and has shown promise during his spell at Villa Park.

Ramsey provides energy in the midfield with his pace and ball-carrying ability. He is going to act as a bridge between the defense and the attack and along with players like Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, would be a crucial asset for the Magpies.

West Ham also showed interest in the Villa midfielder

West Ham United were among those to make a concrete approach, but Ramsey’s preference has been clear throughout the process, he only wants Newcastle.

The player is excited by the Magpies’ project under Howe, their ambitions in both domestic and European competitions, and the opportunity to play a central role in their midfield.

With the deal now described as “imminent” by Romano, Newcastle fans could soon be welcoming one of England’s brightest young midfielders to St. James’ Park, a signing that signals the club’s continued intent to challenge at the top end of the Premier League.

Agreement reached: Newcastle United close in on the signing of former Liverpool player