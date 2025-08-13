Newcastle United make ‘old-fashioned striker’ their top target to replace Alexander Isak

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are making contingency plans in case star striker Alexander Isak leaves St. James’ Park this summer, and one name high on their shortlist is Jean-Philippe Mateta.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Crystal Palace forward has been identified as a top target should Newcastle be forced to part ways with their Swedish talisman.

Isak’s future remains uncertain at Newcastle with the striker desperate to leave the club to join Liverpool this summer.

He has made up his mind not to play for the Magpies again and with just less than three week remaining in the transfer window, Isak is pushing heavily to leave Newcastle this summer for a new adventure at Anfield.

Newcastle United identify Jean-Philippe Mateta as top target

Although the Magpies have expressed their desire not to sell Isak, they are still making contingency plans if the Sweden international attacker leaves the club.

Mateta, who has been previously linked with a move to Manchester United, has emerged as their top transfer target. The Frenchman’s performances have not only solidified his place as Palace’s main attacking option but have also drawn the attention of clubs looking for a proven Premier League goal scorer.

Mateta’s proven track record in English football makes him an appealing option for Eddie Howe, who values forwards capable of adapting quickly to his tactical setup.

However, any deal for Mateta will not come cheap. Galetti reports that Crystal Palace have recently raised their asking price to around £40 million, reflecting both his recent form and his importance to the squad.

Eddie Howe is preparing for life without Alexander Isak

Palace are under no immediate pressure to sell and would only sanction his departure if their valuation is met.

For Newcastle, the coming weeks could be decisive. If Isak stays, Mateta may remain a secondary consideration. But if the Swedish international departs, expect the Magpies to move quickly to secure the Palace man.

Premier League legend Thierry Henry has praised Mateta in the past, praising his physicality and goal scoring quality, calling an him ‘old-fashioned striker’.

