Report: Tottenham eye move for Spain star as James Maddison replacement

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison is out for a large part of the season due to an ACL injury suffered in a preseason match.

The North London club have been hit hard by the injury to one of their best players.

It is a major blow to Thomas Frank and Spurs who have already lost their club captain Son Heung-min this summer after he joined Major League Soccer team LAFC.

They are now exploring the market to add a creative midfielder to the team and the player they have identified is Barcelona’s Spanish star Dani Olmo.

Olmo’s future at Barca is hanging in the balance, with multiple reports suggesting the club may be ready to cash in on the Spanish international before the transfer window closes. Interest is said to be coming from both the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League, creating the potential for a bidding war over the versatile playmaker.

Barcelona are open to the sale of Dani Olmo

According to Fichajes, Barcelona’s willingness to negotiate a sale is tied to a combination of factors.

Olmo’s spell at Camp Nou has been heavily disrupted by injuries. Those persistent setbacks have prevented him from establishing a consistent role in Hansi Flick’s plans.

In the meantime, the emergence of Fermin Lopez has altered the club’s attacking hierarchy.

The young midfielder has impressed manager Flick with his energy.

This rapid rise has inevitably pushed Olmo down the pecking order, particularly in the creative midfield and wide attacking positions.

With other reliable options already available in the squad, Barca’s technical department sees a potential transfer as an opportunity to balance the books and free up space for future signings.

Tottenham have shown interest in Barcelona star

Tottenham have emerged as the most active club in pursuit of the player. While there is still interest from the Saudi Pro League, the midfielder’s preference reportedly leans strongly towards a move to the Premier League.

Given the circumstances, the Spanish playmaker fits the profile Spurs are looking, a technically gifted, versatile attacker with the ability to operate both centrally and in wider roles.

With the player favouring England as his next destination and Spurs’ urgency in the market, a move could materialise if the North London club step up their interest.

Tottenham working on ambitious double swoop for creative Premier League duo