Rodrigo Muniz tells Fulham which club he wants to join this summer

The transfer race for Rodrigo Muniz is heating up, with Fulham making it clear they will not let their Brazilian striker leave on the cheap.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Cottagers have rejected a €40 million offer for the 23-year-old, insisting on a €50 million price tag.

The firm stance was communicated directly to Antonio Percassi, president of Atalanta, during a recent meeting between the two clubs.

Atalanta are leading the race to sign Rodrigo Muniz

Muniz has caught the attention of several clubs, with Atalanta currently leading the chase from Serie A.

Tavolieri reports that the striker has already informed Fulham of his desire to join the Italian side, making it clear he is ready for a new challenge in Bergamo.

However, the story doesn’t end there. Leeds United remain heavily invested in the race for Muniz and continue to view him as their top striker target.

While they have yet to reach an agreement with Fulham, Leeds are refusing to give up hope, believing they can still convince the player and meet the financial demands if necessary.

Fulham are in a commanding position regarding Muniz’ future

Fulham’s position is strengthened by Muniz’s importance to their squad and the fact he is under contract, meaning they are in no rush to sell unless their valuation is met in full.

This puts the onus on both Atalanta and Leeds to decide whether they are willing to stretch to €50 million to land the forward.

With the transfer window entering its decisive phase, the battle for Muniz is set to intensify.

For now, Fulham are holding firm but the combination of the player’s determination to leave and the persistence of his suitors means this saga is far from over.

