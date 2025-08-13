Isaac Schmidt, Jayden Bogle, Junior Firpo and Ethan Ampadu of Leeds United celebrate promotion to the Premier League (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Sam Greenwood has been linked with a move away from Leeds United during the summer transfer window.

The midfielder does not appear to have a future at Elland Road and has been linked with multiple clubs. The newly promoted Premier League side are yet to finalise his situation.

Players such as Joe Gelhardt, Charlie Crew, and Mateo Joseph have left on loan to gain first-team experience, but Greenwood has been training alone. With just one year remaining on his contract, Leeds may prefer to sell him permanently rather than risk losing him for free next summer.

Sam Greenwood need to move on

Greenwood is a talented player with a bright future, but he needs regular football to develop. Leeds cannot offer him that opportunity, making a separation beneficial for both parties.

The player is currently not part of Leeds’ pre-season preparations, according to footage shared on Instagram (h/t Leeds All Over). Several clubs are thought to be monitoring him, and it will be interesting to see if offers arrive in the coming days. Greenwood will be eager to resolve his future quickly and focus on his football once again.

Greenwood needs game time

There is no doubt that he has a lot of football left in him, and he could shine at the right club. Leeds will not be able to give him the opportunities he needs, and this is the right time for him to get his career back on track with a fresh start.

Meanwhile, Leeds have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they need better quality players. It would be ideal for them to get rid of their fringe players quickly and bring in assets who can help them do well in the top flight.