Pundit claims Potter has pulled off a masterstroke signing

Mads Hermansen recently joined West Ham (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been praised for the signing of goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Leicester City this summer.

The 25-year-old Danish shot-stopper impressed during his time at Leicester, despite being unable to help the club avoid relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Now Hermansen is back in the English top flight after securing a summer transfer to West Ham, and Graham Potter has been told his club have pulled off a masterstroke signing for him.

Danish pundit Allan Kuhn knows a lot about Hermansen’s qualities, and seems convinced he’s going to be a big success at the London Stadium.

Mads Hermansen transfer deal praised by pundit

“He will be the first-choice goalkeeper, and I am convinced that he will be a success,” Kuhn told Ekstra Bladet.

“He is an excellent goalkeeper who will now take the next step from Leicester. It fits perfectly with his current level.”

Hermansen looks ideal to give WHUFC their long-term successor to Lukasz Fabianski, who was never going to be easy for the east Londoners to replace.

West Ham’s summer so far

It’s been a bit of a mixed summer for West Ham so far, even if the arrival of Hermansen is a huge positive.

Jean-Clair Todibo has also made his loan move permanent, which is a boost for Potter, but the club’s fans might be slightly underwhelmed by their other signings.

Callum Wilson and Kyle Walker-Peters have both joined as free agents, so aren’t exactly that exciting additions who look guaranteed to go straight into the starting line up.

It could also prove a big blow losing Mohammed Kudus to rivals Tottenham, even if they did receive a decent fee for a player whose form dipped considerably for much of last season.