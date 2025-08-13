Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, applauds the fans. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Fenerbahçe striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

The player has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well, and it will be interesting to see if West Ham can get the deal done. According to Fichajes, they have been tracking the Moroccan international striker for several years.

Youssef En-Nesyri would improve the Hammers

The player is reportedly valued at €40 million, and it remains to be seen whether West Ham are prepared to pay up. They want to improve their attacking unit this summer. They struggled to score goals last season, and signing a quality striker should be a priority for them.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to join a Premier League club. It will be an exciting opportunity for him, and he will get to prove himself in English football.

West Ham need En-Nesyri

West Ham have a talented squad and a quality manager like Graham Potter. They will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing campaign, and they will look to push for a place in the top half. A reliable striker could make a huge difference for them.

En-Nesyri has previously shown his class in Spain as well. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League. Apart from his ability to score goals and hold up play, he is very good in the air, and he could add a new dimension to the West Ham attack with his aerial prowess.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham are prepared to pay €40 million for the player.

Since joining the Turkish outfit from Sevilla, he has scored 30 goals in all competitions for Fenerbahçe. He will look to hit the ground running in England as well.