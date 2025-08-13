Aston Villa players lining up before a pre-season friendly (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are understood to be facing growing interest in their Belgian central midfielder Youri Tielemans as we edge closer to the end of the summer.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Tielemans is not desperate to leave Villa this summer as he’s happy with his situation at the club.

However, the 28-year-old is not necessarily seen as untouchable in Unai Emery’s squad, and the club are under some pressure to sell players for PSR reasons.

Sources in the industry have confirmed that there is strong interest from both Fenerbahce and Al Ittihad in Tielemans, though CaughtOffside understands no talks or offers have taken place yet.

Could Youri Tielemans leave Aston Villa this summer?

At the time of writing, Villa have not set an asking price for Tielemans, but there’s the sense that he’s one of several players who could be available if clubs come in with tempting offers.

The Belgium international has had a fine career in the Premier League, impressing in spells with both Villa and former club Leicester City.

However, he may now be past his peak, so it could be a sensible time for AVFC to be considering cashing in on him.

Villa might have to consider player sales

There has also been speculation about the likes of Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers this summer, while Jacob Ramsey’s future is also in serious doubt.

If Villa can bring in a decent fee for Tielemans that might mean that other sales are not necessary, but it’s not an ideal situation for the club to be in.

This also follows the Midlands outfit having to cash in on Douglas Luiz last summer, and then Jhon Duran in January.

Emery has done a fine job with Villa but it won’t be easy to keep on taking the team forwards if they have to let so many big names go.