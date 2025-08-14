Alexander Isak set to receive unexpected transfer boost thanks to PSG

Alexander Isak celebrates a goal (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak may reportedly end up getting his transfer to Liverpool thanks to an unexpected bit of help from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Sweden international is one of the very finest centre-forwards in world football and has been strongly linked as a top target for Liverpool this summer.

It looks like Newcastle are unsurprisingly determined not to sell Isak, but various reports claim he’s now prepared not to play for the Magpies again as he wants to force through a move to Anfield.

Luckily for Isak, it seems like PSG might just help him out by selling Marco Asensio to Aston Villa, according to Liverpool.com.

How PSG transfer decision could help Alexander Isak

Isak’s future doesn’t necessarily seem that directly linked to what happens at PSG, but Liverpool.com’s analysis has explained why it could be something to watch.

Their reasoning is that Asensio joining Villa looks almost certain to come as a replacement for Jacob Ramsey, who has been targeted by Newcastle.

Although Ramsey is not a direct replacement for Isak by any means, it has been suggested that his arrival could help NUFC bolster their attack.

This might therefore make it easier for the club to accept a big bid for Isak, though of course the money would have to be right.

Will Isak get his dream transfer to Liverpool?

It’s not yet clear if this prediction will prove accurate, and one imagines Newcastle might also need a direct replacement for Isak up front.

Eddie Howe’s side have been linked with some big names like Joao Pedro and Benjamin Sesko this summer, with neither deal working out.

Yoane Wissa could be another to watch out for before the end of the window, but Ramsey alone is surely not enough.