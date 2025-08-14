Fabrizio Romano has some breaking Arsenal news (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly facing interest in prolific young talent Dan Casey, according to reliable transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano on X.

Posting this afternoon, the Italian reporter has stated that both Crystal Palace and Norwich City have been in contact over a possible deal to sign Casey.

On top of that, Arsenal are trying to keep the 17-year-old and give him a new contract, though it remains to be seen if he’ll accept the offer to stay put at the Emirates Stadium.

See below for details as Casey is clearly a man in demand this summer, with his future somewhat up in the air…

? Crystal Palace and Norwich both made contact with Arsenal for 2007-born talent Dan Casey. Arsenal have also tabled an offer to keep Casey as he’s currently out of contract, talks ongoing. Casey (20 goals with U18 last season) could leave if a compensation package is agreed. pic.twitter.com/uidJ44r8aC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2025

Romano posted: “Crystal Palace and Norwich both made contact with Arsenal for 2007-born talent Dan Casey. Arsenal have also tabled an offer to keep Casey as he’s currently out of contract, talks ongoing. Casey (20 goals with U18 last season) could leave if a compensation package is agreed.”

Arsenal to sell youngster Dan Casey?

Arsenal’s academy has produced a lot of fine players in recent times, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly becoming key first-team players.

Before that, we also saw the likes of Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe breaking through, while Max Dowman is currently attracting a lot of attention as he looks close to a first-team breakthrough.

Casey looks like another fine talent, having scored 20 goals for Arsenal’s Under-18s last season, but he might find he’s tempted to try furthering his career elsewhere.

Arsenal seem keen to try to keep him, but he might find he gets more of a realistic pathway into senior football with clubs like Palace or Norwich.

There’ll always be huge amounts of competition at a club like Arsenal, but at the same time they have also shown that the places are there for players who can show they’re good enough.