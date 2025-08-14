Aston Villa close to major sale as talks accelerate for the departure of attacker

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

The future of Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey could soon be decided, with the player’s representatives set to arrive in Italy for face-to-face talks with AS Roma.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Italian giants are eager to finalise personal terms with the Jamaican international as they push to secure his signature before the summer transfer window closes.

Bailey has struggled for game time under Unai Emery and it is hardly a surprise to see Villa consider his sale this summer.

The player has become surplus to requirements at Villa Park and Emery and his management are ready to cash in on him.

Aston Villa are open to the sale of Leon Bailey

With Villa looking to reshape their attacking options for the upcoming season, club officials are understood to be open to a sale, provided the right offer is tabled.

Negotiations are already progressing at a steady pace, with Roma viewing Bailey as an ideal addition to strengthen their wide attacking areas.

The Serie A side, managed by Gian Piero Gasperini, believe his explosive pace and ability to deliver in the final third would add a new dimension to their attacking options.

Tavolieri reports that Roma’s immediate focus is on reaching an agreement over personal terms with Bailey and his camp before moving on to finalising the transfer fee with Aston Villa.

Bailey can revive his career in Italy

The Premier League club, for their part, are keen to conclude a deal quickly if it meets their valuation, allowing them time to reinvest in other areas of the squad.

For Bailey, a move to Roma would offer the opportunity to test himself in Italian football after failing to make a huge impact in Premier League.

With talks advancing and all parties seemingly on the same page, a resolution could be just days away.

Revealed: Aston Villa star emerges as transfer target for two big clubs, sale tempting for PSR reasons