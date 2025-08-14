BBC Sport: Man United approached over the transfer of Jadon Sancho

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The future of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is highly uncertain.

The English star is not in the future plans of manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants have worked all summer to sanction his exit but they have been unable to do so for one reason or the other.

United sent him on loan to Chelsea last season but his loan move failed to become permanent at Chelsea since the player had high wage demands which the Blues were unwilling to meet. That was a move that ended with the London club paying a £5 million penalty to escape an obligation to buy.

That decision sent Sancho back to Manchester, but his long-term prospects under manager Amorim are still up in the air.

AS Roma interested in Man United star Jadon Sancho

According to BBC reporter Sami Mokbel, AS Roma have officially made a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Man United, as the Serie A giants look to strengthen their attacking options with the new season fast approaching.

CaughtOffside columnist Alfredo Pedulla was the first one to report the story of Roma’s interest in the United winger.

Roma have kept consistent lines of communication open with United and Sancho’s representatives.

Reports suggest that, while they are pushing for a permanent deal, the Italian club are also exploring the possibility of a loan move.

United want a permanent exit for Sancho

For United, a loan move might be difficult as the player is set to become free next summer, even though the Red Devils have an option to extend his contract by one year.

While the exact size of Roma’s offer has not been disclosed by United sources, nor whether the bid has been accepted, what is clear is that the Italian side are working with urgency.

With just over a week left until their opening fixture, Roma want an injection of quality in the final third, and Sancho has emerged as a primary target.

