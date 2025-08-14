15-goal Chelsea star is heading for exit as Inter Milan express interest in signing him

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The final days of the summer transfer window are shaping up to be hectic for Inter Milan, with the Serie A giants now adding Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku to their list of potential attacking reinforcements.

The French attacker, despite scoring 15 goals in all competitions for the Blues last season, is not in the future plans of manager Enzo Maresca.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Inter have expressed concrete interest in the Chelsea forward, though their main focus remains on securing a deal for Ademola Lookman from Atalanta.

Inter Milan are targeting attacking options

Plettenberg reports that a total verbal agreement has already been reached between Inter and Lookman on a long-term contract.

The Nigerian international is said to be fully committed to the move, having informed Inter of his desire to join. However, despite this progress, the deal has yet to reach its final stages, with negotiations between the clubs still ongoing.

While Lookman remains the primary target, Inter’s willingness to explore Nkunku shows their intent to keep all options open.

Nkunku, who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig, has endured an injury-hit spell at Stamford Bridge but remains highly regarded across Europe for his goal scoring quality.

The Frenchman joined the Blues with high expectations from him but his time at Stamford Bridge has been highly unimpressive.

Christopher Nkunku is on his way out of Chelsea this summer

Plettenberg adds that Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and other top European sides are also keeping a close eye on Nkunku’s situation, meaning competition for his signature could intensify in the coming days.

Chelsea are open to the sale of Nkunku and they are waiting for the player to depart so that they can focus on their targets: Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United and RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.

For Inter, the next few days will be crucial. Securing Lookman would strengthen their front line with proven Serie A quality, while a swoop for Nkunku could add an extra layer of attacking power.

More importantly, Chelsea will be happy to see interest increasing in the services of the French attacker.

Report: Chelsea are now preparing a €50 million offer to sign 23-year-old “warrior”