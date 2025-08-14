“Open situation” – Fabrizio Romano provides Chelsea transfer update, “several clubs” in talks

Fabrizio Romano has a Chelsea transfer news update (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has several clubs interested in him at the moment as Bayern Munich look like a serious option, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Bundesliga giants are keen on Nkunku’s versatility, with Romano explaining that they view the France international as an option to cover a few different attacking positions.

Nkunku can play up front or in a variety of attacking midfield positions, and he even started his career often playing as a full-back or wing-back.

For one reason or another, though, it just hasn’t happened for Nkunku at Chelsea, and it now looks like an “open situation” as he could move to one of a number of different clubs, as per Romano’s X post below…

???? Understand Christopher Nkunku is one of the main names on FC Bayern shortlist. He’s considered ideal player to cover several positions but deal depend on costs now. Several clubs asked for Nkunku this summer, open situation. pic.twitter.com/ujC5Yxc76E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2025

“Understand Christopher Nkunku is one of the main names on FC Bayern shortlist,” Romano said.

“He’s considered ideal player to cover several positions but deal depend on costs now. Several clubs asked for Nkunku this summer, open situation.”

Christopher Nkunku transfer to form part of Chelsea clear-out

Chelsea have been busy as always this summer, making several new signings and with possibly more to come.

The Blues have already brought in Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian, and Jorrel Hato, while the likes of Joao Felix and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have been sold.

It now makes sense that Nkunku could make way to help balance the books, and one imagines there’ll be a few others who could be offloaded if the money is right.

Nkunku to be used in swap transfer?

A recent report from the Guardian also suggested that Nkunku could be used to help CFC get another of their transfer targets through the door.

It had been suggested that RB Leipzig were keen to re-sign Nkunku, meaning Chelsea could potentially offer him as part of a deal to sign Xavi Simons.

The Dutch attacking midfielder could prove to be an upgrade on Nkunku, though of course there’s no guarantee how players who’ve impressed in different leagues will fare in England, as Nkunku has shown.