Eberechi Eze player profile: The star at the centre of tug of war between Spurs & Arsenal

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has become one of the best players in the Premier League in his position.

The England international is a versatile player who can play in the wide attacking positions as well in a central role behind the striker.

He has become the heartbeat of the Palace midfield with his performances, contributing to their recent success in the FA Cup and Community Shield.

A natural dribbler with exceptional balance, Eze is at his most dangerous when operating between the lines. His low centre of gravity allows him to glide past opponents with ease, often turning tight spaces into opportunities.

In recent seasons, his goal-scoring output has also improved, with late runs into the box and precision finishing becoming hallmarks of his game.

Eberechi Eze: Background and Early career

Eze’s path to Premier League stardom was far from straightforward. Born on June 29, 1998, in Greenwich, London, to Nigerian parents, Eze grew up in a football-loving family and spent his childhood honing his skills on local pitches.

Eze’s first taste of academy football came with Arsenal, where he joined as a youngster. However, despite showing promise, he was released at the age of 13. The disappointment was a harsh reality check, but it did not diminish his ambition. He subsequently had brief stints with Fulham and Reading’s youth systems, but once again, he found himself without a permanent club.

It was during this turbulent period that Eze joined Millwall’s academy. At Millwall, he began to develop a stronger tactical understanding of the game. Yet, fate struck again in 2016 when Millwall also released him at the age of 18. By this point, Eze had considered stepping away from professional football altogether, even contemplating a regular job to support himself.

Opportunity finally knocked when Queens Park Rangers offered him a trial. QPR quickly recognised his talent. He signed for the club in August 2016 and initially played in the under-23 side, where his performances soon caught the eye of the first-team staff.

Club Career and Statistics

Club Appearances Goals Assists Crystal Palace 168 40 28 QPR 112 20 12 Wycombe 22 5 0

2025 Summer Transfer Window

This summer, his importance to Palace has made him one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market.

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move, sparking talk of a fierce London rivalry off the pitch.

Spurs’ interest intensified following James Maddison’s injury, with Thomas Frank identifying Eze as a ready-made creative outlet.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are believed to have been monitoring him closely for months, with his versatility and ball retention suiting Mikel Arteta’s tactical blueprint.

There have been reports of the Gunners agreeing a financial package with Palace to finalise the signing of Eze but nothing is official yet and Spurs believe they are still in the race and leading at the moment.

The player himself is willing to leave Palace this summer for a new challenge away from Selhurst Park.

Whoever signs Eberechi Eze will be getting an accomplished player who has experience at the top level as well as the quality to get even better in the future.