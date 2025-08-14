Fabrizio Romano reveals “formal talks” planned for Spurs to beat Arsenal to playmaker transfer

Eberechi Eze in action for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly planning to open formal talks over a transfer move for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to his official account on X to provide an update on the Eze situation after plenty of speculation over his future this summer.

Despite Arsenal also continuing to show an interest in the England international, as per the Independent and others, it now seems Spurs are stepping up their interest.

See below as Romano says Tottenham are ready to negotiate a deal to sign Eze, who would also be open to the move as long as the two clubs can reach an agreement…

??? Tottenham are prepared to open formal talks with Crystal Palace for Eberechi Eze. The plan to return to the table reported two days ago, 100% confirmed. …and also confirmed that Eze would be keen on #THFC move, if the two clubs can agree on fee. pic.twitter.com/PGPkgQg2Yx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2025

“Tottenham are prepared to open formal talks with Crystal Palace for Eberechi Eze,” Romano posted.

“The plan to return to the table reported two days ago, 100% confirmed. …and also confirmed that Eze would be keen on #THFC move, if the two clubs can agree on fee.”

Should Eberechi Eze join Tottenham over Arsenal?

Eze would surely be tempted by Tottenham due to the opportunity to play in the Champions League, and it might also be that he’d get more opportunities to start regularly there than he would at Arsenal.

One imagines a lot of Gunners fans would be keen on someone of Eze’s profile coming in, but it’s not clear there’s a role for him as an automatic starter.

On the left, Eze would face competition from Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and new signing Noni Madueke.

In the centre, it’s hard to imagine the 27-year-old would take Martin Odegaard’s place in the team.

From that point of view, it might make sense for Eze to join Spurs instead.

Will Arsenal regret missing out on Eze?

Despite all the options just mentioned, Arsenal are certainly lacking something in their attack right now.

Eze could provide them with that extra spark and X-factor to decide close games.

AFC fans will just have to hope their club have an alternative in mind in case Tottenham end up winning the race for Eze’s signature, as perhaps now seems increasingly likely.