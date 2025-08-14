Avoid These 3 Mistakes if you want to Win your FPL Mini-League

Premier League football close-up (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

PICKING PLAYERS WITH DODGY MINUTES

It’s been proven time and time again that players who play the most minutes will outscore players who play fewer minutes.

This is, of course, a blanket statement and just picking nailed players from bad teams won’t get you points.

However, it’s impossible for a player to score points when they’re not on the pitch.

Sometimes a player not getting good minutes is unavoidable if they get suspended or injured but generally you can ensure that you are picking safe players.

Again, I’m not saying that you should just pick a full team of boring players in order to ensure you get good minutes from your FPL teams.

But don’t fill your team with players that won’t get reliable minutes.

At the start of the season, the main culprits for this are players that have recently moved to their clubs in this summer transfer window.

We don’t always know how they will fit into their new team and if they will be eased in rather than playing 90 minutes every game from the start.

Therefore, it’s probably best to only pick 2 or 3 of these in your team at the start of the season.

PICKING A TEAM WITH NO BENCH

We all want to maximise our starting 11 as they are the only players that can score us points each week but having a bench is very important.

One or two bench options can save you from having to use more transfers than you need to.

For example, if one of your starting 11 gets suspended or injured then you don’t have to replace them right away (or at all) if you have a viable option on your bench.

Of course, you don’t want to spend a lot on your bench and you don’t need a full bench of good players.

However, I would recommend having 2 good options which is likely to be a £4.5m defender and a £5.5m midfielder this season.

ONLY LOOKING AT GAMEWEEK 1

We all want to start well and get a head-start in our mini leagues but we need to make sure that we’re not only looking at the first gameweek when we’re picking our team.

Ideally, you want to be looking at the first 5 or 6 gameweeks and picking players that have good fixtures over that period.

This will allow you to save some of your transfers for future weeks.

You don’t want to get to gameweek 3 or 4 and find that all of your players have bad fixtures and you’re wanting to make loads of changes to your team.