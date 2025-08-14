Exclusive: Manchester City ready to go “crazy” for Gianluigi Donnarumma transfer

Gianluigi Donnarumma in action for PSG at the Club World Cup (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Poor Gigio Donnarumma! It shouldn’t have ended like this. Not in this way. All cycles must come to an end, of course, but what makes the difference is how.

It’s gone from the famous bottle of champagne that was handed out to celebrate Donnarumma’s masterful performance which brought a Champions League trophy to Paris Saint-Germain’s cabinet, to a game of passing the buck.

There must be something bigger going on, rather than just a failed agreement over a renewal of the player’s contract, which expires in June. Especially given that we’re talking about one of the richest and most powerful clubs in the world.

If you earn €12m per year, and are then offered €8m a season after being one of the club’s greatest players in recent history, it’s a way of saying ‘Move on, we don’t need you anymore’.

There’s form, and there’s a better way of ending a relationship, rather than just not calling him up for the European Super Cup final against Tottenham in Udine. Instead, there was nothing. Worse still: The situation leads to PSG signing another goalkeeper in Chevalier, paying him a fortune, as if to say: ‘Look, we know how to move on, it’s not our problem’.

But why?

One day, they will explain all of the details if they want to. For now, we have to settle for the superficial words of PSG coach Luis Enrique, who said on the eve of the Tottenham match: “We’re talking about not only one of the best goalkeepers in the world but also about a wonderful person. But, as a goalkeeper, we wanted a different profile. I made the decision and the club supported me.”

Meanwhile, we’re talking about potentially one of the most unexpected free transfers of recent times.

Of course, Donnarumma could stay in Paris until his contract expires, but that doesn’t suit all the parties involved. PSG can’t ask for €45m or €50m with 10-and-a-half months remaining on his contract. Nobody would be that interested unless they decided to throw a huge stack of cash out the window. €25m or €30m might be a more reasonable option.

One thing is for sure: Serie A clubs currently have next to no chance of signing Donnarumma, given that they’re all already covered and nobody can afford that monstrous salary.

Juve considered it last summer and then again in the spring before the turnaround on sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli. Inter would have considered a free transfer next summer, but now, the game is on.

Donnarumma to Manchester City linked to Ederson sale

I revealed the Manchester City option, linked to the sale of Ederson to Galatasaray, on April 7. That could now materialise in the next few hours. I also mentioned Bayern, who have been interested since January, because sooner or later, they will have to prepare for a future without Manuel Neuer.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been mentioned, but with no major confirmations. At least for now.

If there is a manager ready to go crazy for Donnarumma, his name is Pep Guardiola. We’ll soon find out what comes next, but the story of poor old Gigio will be discussed long after the explosive transfer stories currently appearing on our screens.

Donnarumma’s heartfelt and deeply regretful statement to the PSG fans still stands: ““Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened.

“I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done. If that doesn’t happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me, and I will never forget it. I will always carry with me the memory of all the emotions, the magical nights, and of you, who made me feel at home.”