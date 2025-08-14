“100% confirmed” – Star given permission to fly in to complete Liverpool transfer, says Romano

Fabrizio Romano has a major Liverpool transfer update (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says Giovanni Leoni’s transfer to Liverpool is now edging closer to the very final stages as he makes his way to Merseyside.

Posting on his official account on X, Romano made it clear that Leoni to Liverpool now looks to be “100% confirmed” after he gave the deal his trademark “here we go” earlier on yesterday.

The talented young Italian centre-back is now making his way for medical tests after being given permission to finalise his move to Anfield.

See below for Romano’s latest update on the Leoni saga as it looks like this is all but a done deal now…

Romano said: “Understand Giovanni Leoni will fly to Merseyside on Thursday, in the next hours as deal with Liverpool is sealed! All documents have been approved and #LFC have just authorized Leoni to fly for medical tests. Here we go, 100% confirmed!”

Giovanni Leoni to Liverpool transfer almost done

Liverpool fans will no doubt be delighted that another major transfer deal is almost done after a strong window for their club this summer.

Leoni looks like an outstanding prospect for the future, who could perhaps also be ready to make an impact in the first-team already.

His arrival will follow other exciting new additions such as Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez.

Arne Slot guided LFC to Premier League glory last season and it seems he’s determined to make this team even stronger for the new campaign.

In Leoni, it certainly looks like Liverpool are building well for the present and future by bringing in a very highly-rated defensive talent.

The 18-year-old might not be the biggest name just yet, but Liverpool’s recruitment rarely gets it wrong when it comes to identifying future stars on the cheap.

The Times have also previously reported that other big clubs such as Manchester United and Newcastle were also interested in Leoni.