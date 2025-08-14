Chelsea set to make direct offer for Liverpool star in surprise transfer swoop

Ibrahima Konate in action for Liverpool against Crystal Palace (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a direct offer for the surprise potential transfer of Liverpool central defender Ibrahima Konate.

The Blues have just lost Levi Colwill to a serious injury and are now supposedly lining up an ambitious move to sign Konate from their rivals Liverpool, according to a report from Chelsea News.

The France international has been a key player for Liverpool, but is now in the final year of his contract with the Reds.

This could mean there’s some pressure on Liverpool to sell Konate for a reduced fee this summer in order to avoid losing him on a free in a year’s time.

Ibrahima Konate to make surprise transfer from Chelsea to Liverpool?

It perhaps seems unlikely that Liverpool would sell an important player like Konate to Chelsea, but this report suggests the west London giants are really going to try.

Enzo Maresca has been given a number of exciting new signings this summer, with Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap and Jorrel Hato joining, but there’s still perhaps room for more new additions in defence.

Hato is primarily a left-back, so a centre-back like Konate could give CFC a much-needed upgrade on slightly unconvincing performers like Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, and the injury-prone Wesley Fofana.

Konate may be waiting for Real Madrid

Konate is also a target for Real Madrid, as CaughtOffside previously reported, so it remains to be seen if he’d pick Chelsea now.

More likely perhaps is that Konate will wait until the end of his contract and make his decision next summer when he’s free to go where he likes.

Chelsea would do well to win the race for the 26-year-old’s signature, but it’s probably not going to be the easiest deal to get done if an elite name like Madrid is also involved.