‘Final talks’ to determine Liverpool star’s future amid surprise Chelsea transfer interest

Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

There will reportedly be ‘final talks’ to determine Ibrahima Konate’s future as the Liverpool centre-back emerges as a target for Chelsea.

A report from Empire of the Kop states that Reds chiefs are still trying to sort out a new contract for Konate, and a final round of negotiations looks to be on the agenda to try to reach an agreement.

This follows a report earlier today claiming that Chelsea had joined the race for Konate, and could make a direct approach for him soon, according to Chelsea News.

Konate has been a key player for Liverpool, so they’ll surely be desperate to avoid losing him, though he’s in the final year of his contract.

That could mean LFC ultimately decide it would make more sense to cash in on the France international now, than to risk losing him for free in a year’s time.

Ibrahima Konate – will he stay or will he go?

Konate is not the kind of player Liverpool will want to lose, whether that’s on a free or for a reduced fee.

The 26-year-old looks hugely important to Arne Slot’s squad at a time when Virgil van Dijk recently turned 34, and the team is actually conceding quite a lot of goals.

It’s not been the most solid pre-season for Liverpool, and they could really do without question-marks over someone as important as Konate.

Liverpool linked with possible Konate replacements

Still, Liverpool might already be planning for Konate’s departure as they’ve been linked with some potential replacements.

Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi has been strongly linked with Liverpool by the Telegraph, and he could be an ideal option.

As well as already being proven in the Premier League, Guehi is also in a similar situation to Konate in that he’ll be a free agent next summer, so could perhaps move for a reduced fee this year.

??? Understand Giovanni Leoni will fly to Merseyside on Thursday, in the next hours as deal with Liverpool is sealed! All documents have been approved and #LFC have just authorized Leoni to fly for medical tests. Here we go, 100% confirmed! ? pic.twitter.com/8ukFoy0Dea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2025

And as per Fabrizio Romano’s post above on X, talented Italian youngster Giovanni Leoni also looks to be on his way to Anfield in what could be a smart defensive signing for the present and future.