‘Final talks’ to determine Liverpool star’s future amid surprise Chelsea transfer interest

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by
Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai
Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

There will reportedly be ‘final talks’ to determine Ibrahima Konate’s future as the Liverpool centre-back emerges as a target for Chelsea.

A report from Empire of the Kop states that Reds chiefs are still trying to sort out a new contract for Konate, and a final round of negotiations looks to be on the agenda to try to reach an agreement.

This follows a report earlier today claiming that Chelsea had joined the race for Konate, and could make a direct approach for him soon, according to Chelsea News.

Konate has been a key player for Liverpool, so they’ll surely be desperate to avoid losing him, though he’s in the final year of his contract.

That could mean LFC ultimately decide it would make more sense to cash in on the France international now, than to risk losing him for free in a year’s time.

Ibrahima Konate looks on during Liverpool vs Arsenal
Ibrahima Konate looks on during Liverpool vs Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate – will he stay or will he go?

Konate is not the kind of player Liverpool will want to lose, whether that’s on a free or for a reduced fee.

The 26-year-old looks hugely important to Arne Slot’s squad at a time when Virgil van Dijk recently turned 34, and the team is actually conceding quite a lot of goals.

It’s not been the most solid pre-season for Liverpool, and they could really do without question-marks over someone as important as Konate.

More Stories / Latest News
Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze player profile: The star at the centre of tug of war between Spurs & Arsenal
BBC Sport: Man United approached over the transfer of Jadon Sancho
Premier League football close-up
Avoid These 3 Mistakes if you want to Win your FPL Mini-League

Liverpool linked with possible Konate replacements

Still, Liverpool might already be planning for Konate’s departure as they’ve been linked with some potential replacements.

Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi has been strongly linked with Liverpool by the Telegraph, and he could be an ideal option.

As well as already being proven in the Premier League, Guehi is also in a similar situation to Konate in that he’ll be a free agent next summer, so could perhaps move for a reduced fee this year.

And as per Fabrizio Romano’s post above on X, talented Italian youngster Giovanni Leoni also looks to be on his way to Anfield in what could be a smart defensive signing for the present and future.

More Stories Ibrahima Konate

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Not surprised by this news, especially with two CB’s coming in. However, there’s nothing linking Chelsea to the player other than a reporter doing an amazing job at looking at Chelsea’s squad, seeing they’re in need of a CB, and reading old articles about Konate coming up to the end of his contract. No way LFC sell him to Chelsea if RM make any similar offers.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *