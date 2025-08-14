Italy midfielder ready to join West Ham United

West Ham manager Graham Potter (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

West Ham United are exploring a move for AS Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini as they look to inject leadership and creativity into their midfield before the transfer window slams shut.

According to Corriere dello Sport, relayed by Sport Witness, the Italian international is aware of the Hammers’ interest and is open to the prospect of a Premier League switch.

The 29-year-old has been a consistent performer for Roma in Serie A, admired for his ability to influence games in the final third.

Pellegrini’s combination of vision and knack for scoring crucial goals makes him a compelling target for the Hammers. While personal terms are yet to be agreed, West Ham are preparing a formal approach and remain optimistic about their chances of securing his signature.

AS Roma are yet to make a decision on Lorenzo Pellegrini

AS Roma, meanwhile, are weighing up whether to sanction the sale. With the Italian giants looking to balance their books, a substantial offer from the Premier League could tempt them into cashing in on the midfielder.

Roma’s final decision is expected soon, as they consider whether losing Pellegrini can be offset by reinvesting in their squad.

For Pellegrini, the timing of this opportunity could be ideal. At the peak of his career, he has little left to prove in Italy and could relish the challenge of adapting to the physicality and tempo of English football.

West Ham United need more creativity in the midfield

The allure of testing himself in the Premier League, combined with the potential to play a leading role in West Ham’s midfield, is thought to appeal to the player.

West Ham, who endured a disappointing 14th-place finish in the Premier League last season, are determined to strengthen their squad in key areas.

Manager Graham Potter has identified midfield creativity as a top priority, with Pellegrini seen as the kind of player who can unlock stubborn defenses.

