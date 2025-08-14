Eddie Howe and Unai Emery (Photo by Stu Forster, Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark “here we go” to the deal for Jacob Ramsey to move from Aston Villa to Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old has generally been a pretty important part of the Villa first-team, so some of the club’s fans might be disappointed to see him leaving.

Still, Romano has reported that Newcastle are set to pay £40m to Villa for Ramsey, which is a very good pure profit return on a homegrown player.

See below for the details of this deal, with Ramsey now looking all set to finalise a move to St James’ Park very soon…

????? EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle, here we go! Agreement for £40m fee from Aston Villa. Ramsey agreed on personal terms and travels for medical at #NUFC right now. Ramsey strongly wanted Newcastle and deal now done. pic.twitter.com/z1bjXW9LtR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2025

“EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle, here we go! Agreement for £40m fee from Aston Villa. Ramsey agreed on personal terms and travels for medical at #NUFC right now. Ramsey strongly wanted Newcastle and deal now done,” Romano posted.

Jacob Ramsey set for transfer to Newcastle

Newcastle fans will surely be pretty happy to have signed this proven Premier League player for reasonably cheap, and he’s surely someone who can make an immediate impact in Eddie Howe’s side.

Villa fans might also breathe a bit of a sigh of relief as this big sale should also at least partly ease their PSR concerns.

While it might have been ideal to keep Ramsey, Villa have also had to cash in on Douglas Luiz and Jhon Duran in recent times, so this sale is probably better than losing someone like Ollie Watkins or Morgan Rogers.

Could more Villa players leave?

AVFC supporters will hope this deal means the end of major sales at the club this summer, but John McGinn has also been linked with a move away.

Sky Sports recently reported on Everton having a bid rejected by Villa for McGinn, so it remains to be seen if that will amount to anything more concrete.

Apart from that, Villa will surely just be desperate to ensure important players like Watkins, Rogers, Emiliano Martinez, and Pau Torres don’t move on.