Just in: Tottenham pick up pace to sign marquee player after UEFA Super Cup defeat

According to The Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, Crystal Palace are preparing themselves for a renewed push from Tottenham Hotspur to sign star midfielder Eberechi Eze in the coming days.

Spurs, now under the management of Thomas Frank, are expected to accelerate their interest as the summer transfer window moves towards its decisive stages.

While Frank has publicly expressed his satisfaction with the squad he has inherited, he has also made it clear that he would welcome the right additions, players who can provide genuine quality and versatility.

Tottenham lack depth in the creative department

Particularly following the defeat in the UEFA Super Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, it became clear that Spurs lack options in the creativity and attacking department.

That is the position Frank and his management team are targeting and Eze has emerged as their top target.

Tottenham’s interest has only intensified following the recent injury to James Maddison, which has created a gap in their creative midfield options.

Last season, Eze registered double figures in both goals and assists across all competitions, drawing interest from several top clubs.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are expected to demand a hefty transfer fee for one of their best players.

Eberechi Eze would be ideal for Spurs

The South London club know how crucial Eze is to their ambitions for the coming season, especially after already losing key players in recent windows.

For Spurs, Maddison injury has accelerated their need for a player who can unlock stubborn defenses, and Eze’s ability to operate centrally or out wide makes him an ideal fit for Frank’s system.

The race to sign Eze could become interesting in the final stages of the summer transfer window as Tottenham’s rivals Arsenal are also keen on bringing the England international to the Emirates Stadium.

