Man United want Premier League midfielder to partner Carlos Baleba in midfield

Ruben Amorim in Man United training (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have made ambitious signings this summer to improve the standards of their poor squad.

The Red Devils have added three high-profile attackers in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Their transfer business is far from over this summer, as they are looking to make a move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

However, with Brighton making it difficult for the Red Devils to sign the young midfielder, the Red Devils have made a contingency plan.

Man United want a new midfielder controller

According to The Independent, Man United will try to sign Baleba this summer but if they fail, they are expected to return for him next year.

They have also added another Premier League midfielder to their shortlist of targets.

As per the report, the Premier League giants have shortlisted Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as one of their targets.

Ruben Amorim and his management team want either Baleba or Wharton, however, interesting, the report has stated that the Premier League club’s long term plan is to partner Baleba in the midfield together with Wharton.

Red Devils want a Baleba-Wharton partnership

Pairing Wharton with INEOS’ top target Baleba could give United one of the most dynamic and well-rounded midfield partnerships in the league. While Baleba brings raw power and drive, Wharton offers calm control and precise distribution, a combination that could help Amorim’s side dominate possession and maintain control in high-pressure matches.

Wharton has all the attributes to slot perfectly into Amorim’s system. His passing range allows him to dictate the tempo of games and the English midfielder has shown maturity beyond his age in his young career.

Palace will no doubt fight hard to keep hold of one of their brightest assets, but with his steady rise and the interest from a club of United’s stature, the coming weeks could prove pivotal for Wharton’s future.

