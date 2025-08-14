Man United failed miserably in last minute attempt to beat Liverpool for summer signing

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s summer rebuild is taking shape at a rapid pace, but recent reports suggest the club may have been eyeing an unexpected move.

According to The Times, the Red Devils expressed late interest in securing the signature of Parma’s highly-rated teenager Giovanni Leoni, a player now on the verge of joining Liverpool.

The transfer window has already been eventful for United fans, particularly with the overhaul of the forward line under new boss Ruben Amorim.

The arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko have given the Portuguese coach fresh firepower.

These signings have also injected renewed optimism into the Old Trafford faithful after a frustrating previous campaign.

Man United are in the market for a new defender

Even though much of the focus has been on bolstering the attack, United have also been actively planning defensive reinforcements.

This summer saw veteran centre-back Jonny Evans hang up his boots, while Victor Lindelof departed at the end of his contract. Those exits have left gaps in depth, forcing the recruitment team to assess multiple targets across Europe.

Carlos Baleba remains the number one priority for INEOS and Amorim in defensive midfield, a position they view as essential to strengthening the spine of the squad. However, as per the report from The Times, the club quietly explored the possibility of adding a young central defender into the mix by targeting a move for Leoni.

More Stories / Latest News
Eberechi Eze in action for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Fabrizio Romano reveals “formal talks” planned for Spurs to beat Arsenal to playmaker transfer
Gianluigi Donnarumma in action for PSG at the Club World Cup
Exclusive: Manchester City ready to go “crazy” for Gianluigi Donnarumma transfer
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United line up move for 14-goal Premier League striker

Giovanni Leoni is heading to Liverpool

Giovanni Leoni of Parma
Giovanni Leoni of Parma (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

His rapid rise in Serie A has made him one of the most sought-after defensive prospects in Europe.

Yet with Liverpool reportedly on the brink of finalising a deal with Parma, United’s late interest may have come too little, too late.

Man United will now need to look elsewhere if they are looking to strengthen their defense since Leoni is on his way to Anfield this summer to become a part of United’s Premier League rivals.

David Ornstein names the next Man United transfer target they view as “absolutely essential”

More Stories Giovanni Leoni

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *