Man United failed miserably in last minute attempt to beat Liverpool for summer signing

Manchester United’s summer rebuild is taking shape at a rapid pace, but recent reports suggest the club may have been eyeing an unexpected move.

According to The Times, the Red Devils expressed late interest in securing the signature of Parma’s highly-rated teenager Giovanni Leoni, a player now on the verge of joining Liverpool.

The transfer window has already been eventful for United fans, particularly with the overhaul of the forward line under new boss Ruben Amorim.

The arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko have given the Portuguese coach fresh firepower.

These signings have also injected renewed optimism into the Old Trafford faithful after a frustrating previous campaign.

Man United are in the market for a new defender

Even though much of the focus has been on bolstering the attack, United have also been actively planning defensive reinforcements.

This summer saw veteran centre-back Jonny Evans hang up his boots, while Victor Lindelof departed at the end of his contract. Those exits have left gaps in depth, forcing the recruitment team to assess multiple targets across Europe.

Carlos Baleba remains the number one priority for INEOS and Amorim in defensive midfield, a position they view as essential to strengthening the spine of the squad. However, as per the report from The Times, the club quietly explored the possibility of adding a young central defender into the mix by targeting a move for Leoni.

Giovanni Leoni is heading to Liverpool

His rapid rise in Serie A has made him one of the most sought-after defensive prospects in Europe.

Yet with Liverpool reportedly on the brink of finalising a deal with Parma, United’s late interest may have come too little, too late.

Man United will now need to look elsewhere if they are looking to strengthen their defense since Leoni is on his way to Anfield this summer to become a part of United’s Premier League rivals.

