Man United flop Jadon Sancho offered unexpected exit route out of Old Trafford

The future of Jadon Sancho at Manchester United continues to attract speculation, with multiple European clubs keeping a close eye on developments.

The English winger has endured a difficult time at the club after his big money move from Borussia Dortmund.

Following his loan spell at Chelsea last season, it looked like the Blues will make the deal permanent after he helped them win the Conference League.

However, Enzo Maresca’s side decided against signing the Man United star due to his high wage demands.

Besiktas enter race to sign Man United star Jadon Sancho

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Turkish giants Besiktas have emerged as a serious contender for the winger’s signature and are prepared to act swiftly, but only if his salary demands are reduced.

His time in Manchester has been marred by inconsistent form, injuries, and a breakdown in his relationship with former manager Erik ten Hag. While United’s new head coach Ruben Amorim is open to fresh starts for certain players, the club is also mindful of balancing the squad and wage bill.

Galetti reports that Besiktas are monitoring the situation closely and would be ready to open talks with both Man United and the player’s representatives if the financial package becomes more feasible.

Sancho’s current wages are understood to be a significant stumbling block for the Super Lig side, but they see him as a potential marquee signing who could lift their attacking quality and profile on the European stage.

Jadon Sancho has admirers in Italy

Elsewhere, Juventus retain an interest but cannot proceed with any concrete move until they offload players to free up space in their wage budget.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund, Sancho’s former club, have also included him on their long-term watchlist, though Galetti notes that a reunion is not a pressing priority for the Bundesliga side at this stage.

With the transfer window still open, Sancho’s situation remains open. He is expected to leave the club soon but it remains to be seen if he will leave in a permanent deal or a loan move.

