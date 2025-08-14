(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are preparing for what could be a pivotal few weeks in the transfer market, with the club actively exploring options to bolster their attacking line.

One name that has risen rapidly up their shortlist is Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen, a player who has impressed scouts and analysts alike with his impact in the Premier League.

The striker scored 14 goals in the Premier League last season, impressing with his finishing quality.

As reported by Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Strand Larsen is now seen as a dark horse candidate to lead the Magpies’ frontline should current uncertainty over Alexander Isak’s future escalate.

Newcastle United identify next striker target

His performances not only caught the eye of fans but also earned glowing reviews from Newcastle’s recruitment department, who value his goal-scoring instincts and strong mentality.

His versatility in front of goal is another asset, as he demonstrated an ability to score in multiple ways: eight goals with his right foot, three with his left, and three powerful headers.

With Isak’s future under constant speculation, Liverpool being the most prominent club linked with the Swedish international, Eddie Howe and his backroom team have been forced to assess potential replacements.

Jorgen Strand Larsen to join the Magpies?

Adding another reliable goal threat has become a clear priority, especially with the possibility that Isak could depart before the window closes.

Perhaps most notably, his late-season form was particularly strong. Seven of his 14 league goals came in the final 10 matches, suggesting a player who thrives under pressure and can deliver when the stakes are highest.

If Isak does leave St James’ Park, the Magpies may already have their next number nine in sight. Strand Larsen could well be the man to take the mantle.

