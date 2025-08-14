Odsonne Edouard with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard could reportedly be set for a transfer to Nice before the end of the summer.

The French forward has not quite lived up to expectations at Selhurst Park and it now looks like his future is in serious doubt.

According to Foot Mercato, Nice are exploring the option of signing Edouard, who has already apparently rejected the chance to move to La Liga side Girona this summer.

Foot Mercato’s report describes Nice as having made inroads into a possible deal for Edouard, who is also said to be keen on the potential move back to France.

Odsonne Edouard set to leave Crystal Palace after underwhelming spell

Edouard looked like an exciting signing when he first joined Palace, having previously shone at former club Celtic.

The 27-year-old managed an impressive 89 goals in 196 games for Celtic, but he’s only scored 21 goals in 103 games for Palace.

Edouard also had a loan spell at Leicester City last season but failed to score a single goal in six appearances during his spell with the Foxes.

It surely now makes sense for Palace to do whatever they can to offload Edouard, who is simply not good enough for this level.

It will be interesting to see if the former Celtic man can revive his career with Nice.