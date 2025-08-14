Report: Aston Villa in talks to sign Arsenal attacker

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are exploring the opportunity to add attacker players to their squad and one of the players they are targeting plays for Arsenal.

Unai Emery and his team have shown an ambitious approach in the transfer market in recent seasons and that has been the reason of their success under the Spanish manager.

According to Football Transfers, talks have taken place Aston Villa and Arsenal over the transfer of Belgian winger Leandro Trossard.

Emery’s team also tried to sign the winger in January but Arsenal had offered the player a new contract and they were confident that the player would sign it.

Leandro Trossard faces uncertain future at Arsenal

During the winter transfer window, the Gunners made it clear that they are not looking to sell the attacker but that might change now since the player has still not signed a new deal.

The player has been made aware by the club about Villa’s interest and now it is entirely up to him to make a decision on his future and consider his options.

As per the report, the Gunners value Trossard at around £18 million, an amount which would not be an issue for Emery’s team since they are about to generate a significant amount of fund from the sale of Jacob Ramsey to Aston Villa.

Trossard has been a key player for Arsenal since joining the club from Brighton. He is a versatile player who can play on both the flanks as well as a false nine.

Aston Villa can offer Trossard more playing time

There is a feeling at the Emirates Stadium that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would like to keep the player at the club but due to his limited playing time, he could consider a move away from the Premier League giants.

Aston Villa are ready to offer him more minutes, something which is going to be crucial for Trossard or any other player since they are looking to prepare in the best possible way for the World Cup next year.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Belgium international attacker but with Arsenal strengthening their squad with the signing of Noni Madueke and also targeting a move for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, perhaps it is better for Trossard to continue his career away from the Emirates Stadium.

