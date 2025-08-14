Report: Liverpool star open to the idea of joining Barcelona after holding talks

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move to former Liverpool star Luis Diaz but the Colombian winger ultimately decided to join Bayern Munich this summer.

The La Liga champions are now involved in talks with another Liverpool star who faces an uncertain future at the club.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate has entered the final year of his contract at the club and his long term future at Anfield is still unresolved.

Barcelona have taken advantage of that situation and have held talks with the French defender, according to a report from Sempre Barca.

Barcelona want a new central defender

The centre-back is open to the idea of joining the Spanish giants. It is a position that Barca are looking to strengthen after the departure of Inigo Martinez to Al Nassr this summer.

Despite being involved in talks with Barca, the defender is currently determined to stay at Liverpool as he wants to see whether the Premier League champions will offer him a new contract and how important he will be to their project under Arne Slot.

The Merseyside club begin their Premier League title defense tomorrow and Konate is set to remain a crucial part of their starting line up.

La Liga giants involved in discussions with Liverpool star

Barca’s sporting director Deco is understood to be maintaining an open line of communication with Konate’s representatives, ensuring that the Catalan club remain informed of any developments in his situation.

The French international is viewed as a prime target to strengthen their defensive options, and while the financial outlay is significant, the La Liga giants are prepared to explore every possible avenue to make the transfer happen if the opportunity arises.

Reports suggest that Liverpool have placed a valuation of around £44 million on Konate should any club wish to prise him away from Anfield during the summer window.

