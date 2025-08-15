Alejandro Garnacho in Manchester United training (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho has formally asked to leave Manchester United as he sets his sights on a transfer to Chelsea, CaughtOffside understands.

Garnacho is fully committed to joining Chelsea, having turned down offers from other clubs and agreeing personal terms with the Blues, multiple sources have confirmed.

Our latest information is also that Garnacho’s stance appears to be pressuring Man Utd to reduce their asking price for the Argentina international, with the Red Devils having initially valued him at as much as £70m.

Since then, the player’s pressure and the club’s need to sell due to Financial Fair Play concerns have forced them to lower their demands to more like £40m.

Alejandro Garnacho transfer valuation and possible swap deal options

For now, Chelsea’s current offer is believed to be “£30 million plus bonuses”, according to one well-placed source. Multiple figures in the industry also confirmed that names such as Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, and Renato Veiga have been discussed as potential swap deal options, though this has not gone anywhere further.

Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, and Aston Villa have all also shown an interest in Garnacho at various points this summer, but the player’s priorities are clear: stay in the Premier League and play Champions League football.

“That puts Chelsea firmly in pole position,” one source told CaughtOffside.

Chelsea are handling the situation calmly. With Garnacho’s clear preference, personal agreement in place, and other offers rejected, the chances of completing the deal are growing by the day. Inside Manchester United, it’s now widely accepted that Garnacho won’t wear the shirt again.

There is still some further negotiation needed, but the feeling is that this saga is only heading in one direction and could be resolved soon.

Alejandro Garnacho player profile – can he revive his career at Chelsea?