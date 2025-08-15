Liverpool FC head coach Arne Slot reacts during the Liverpool FC v AC Milan Pre-Season Friendly. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a move away from the club all summer.

The player has made it clear that he wants to join Liverpool this summer, but the two clubs have not been able to agree on a deal. Liverpool have had a substantial offer rejected for the 25-year-old striker.

Newcastle have maintained that the player is not for sale. However, it would not be wise for them to hold onto an unhappy player. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal quickly.

The 25-year-old has decided that he does not want to play for Newcastle once again, and it would be ideal for all parties to come to an agreement.

Liverpool is likely to get the Isak deal done

Pete O’Rourke has revealed on Football Insider player is likely to get his dream move to Liverpool eventually.

“He’s made his stance pretty clear, he wants to move. “It depends on whether Liverpool can agree a fee with Newcastle, otherwise Isak will find himself in a very sticky situation if no deal is agreed. “But it’s not a good situation for anybody, so they feel the best situation is for Newcastle to reluctantly sell him on and reinvest in the squad. “Isak will get his dream move to Liverpool and that will be best for everybody involved to move on.”

Liverpool will need to sign Alexander Isak

Meanwhile, Liverpool need more quality and depth in the attacking unit as well. They have already sanctioned the departure of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. They lost Diogo Jota in an accident earlier this summer as well. They are lacking in the attacking unit, and a quality striker will be a priority for them.

There is no doubt that the Newcastle star is the best striker in the league right now, and he could transform them. This is the right time for him to move on and join a bigger club. He will want to fight for major trophies, and Liverpool could provide him with that platform.