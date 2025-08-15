Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace this summer.

The 27-year-old has been a player for the Eagles, and his performances have been outstanding. He has been linked with multiple top clubs, and Arsenal were hoping to sign him.

However, a report from TBR Football claims that Arsenal have abandoned their pursuit of the player. They are ready to move on to other targets because of his asking price.

Arsenal walk away from Eberechi Eze deal

Graeme Bailey told TBR Football: “Eze is a tricky one. Steve Parish is asking well over £60 million, which is a difficult price. Arsenal liked the player, but that move seems to be off for now. “Meanwhile, Arsenal are expected to focus on strengthening the left-hand side rather than pursuing someone they see primarily as a number 10. They are unlikely but not completely impossible to make a move for Eze at this point.”

Arsenal need more depth in the wide areas

Arsenal need more depth in the attacking unit, and they are looking to bring in someone who can add more quality and cutting edge on the flanks. They are looking for a left-sided attacker. Gabriel Martinelli was quite underwhelming last season, and he needs more competition. Signing a reliable attacker would be a wise decision.

Arsenal have come close to winning league titles, but they have not been able to get over the line. They need that extra bit of quality in the final third. They have signed the quality striker in Viktor Gyokeres, and they need to invest in a dynamic wide player as well.

Meanwhile, the Crystal Palace attacker will be hoping to seal a big move this summer. Tottenham are keen on securing Eberechi Eze signature before the window closes.