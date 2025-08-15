“They need…” – Former Arsenal star makes surprising transfer claim

Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze (Photo by Eddie Keogh, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has commented on the Gunners’ transfer window and their current options out wide.

With claims that are sure to surprise some fans, Silvestre exclusively told Ladbrokes that he doesn’t feel the north London giants need any more signings out wide.

Arsenal signed Noni Madueke from Chelsea earlier in this window, but there have also been frequent links with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

The Times recently claimed Arsenal were preparing to approach Palace over Eze, though a deal still hasn’t materialised.

Tottenham now look the clear favourites for Eze, with CaughtOffside told to expect a crucial 48 hours ahead in this saga.

Arsenal have enough in attack, says ex-Gunner

Silvestre didn’t specifically mention Eze, but he’s made it clear that he thinks Mikel Arteta already has enough depth out wide.

“In terms of where else Arsenal can strengthen, I don’t really think they need to add any more numbers to the squad,” the Frenchman said.

“Out wide, they now have Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Noni Madueke, as well as Ethan Nwaneri.

“They’ve added depth in midfield and – most importantly – they’ve brought in a goalscorer.”

Do Arsenal need to beat Spurs to Eze transfer?

Arsenal fans will likely have mixed feelings about a possible deal for Eze, with the England international undoubtedly a top talent.

However, he’s not necessarily an out-and-out left-winger to provide an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Martinelli and Trossard, with Madueke looking like the player recruited to add depth to that position.

Meanwhile, it’s also hard to see Eze quite having it in him to replace club captain Martin Odegaard in Arteta’s starting XI on a regular basis.

More depth is always useful, though, and Eze looks like he’d give AFC something a bit different after their attack seemed to become a tad too predictable last season.