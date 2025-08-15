Nicolas Jackson in action against Fluminense. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

It has been a quiet summer so far for Aston Villa, but that is expected to change in the remaining weeks of the transfer window. The impending sale of Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle should present opportunities for signings to be made, and one area that could be addressed is striker.

Aston Villa have yet to sign a replacement for Jhon Duran after his January move to Al-Nassr, and with Ollie Watkins having also been linked with a move away, a new number nine is most certainly needed for Unai Emery’s squad. And one player that has been linked with a move to Villa Park is Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea are open to selling Jackson this summer, and despite Newcastle also being in the race, the 24-year-old could be set for Aston Villa.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson wants to join Aston Villa

According to Football Insider, Jackson has told friends that he wants to join Aston Villa this summer, and the Midlands club are now said to be ahead of Newcastle in the race to secure his signature. He is said to be very keen on a reunion with Emery, who was his manager for a period of time at La Liga side Villarreal.

Jackson has undoubtedly struggled at Chelsea over the last couple of years, but the signs are there that he is a talented striker. Working under Emery again could allow him to kickstart his Premier League career, and there would certainly be less pressure on him compared to being at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa make a concrete effort to sign Jackson this summer, but he would be a top signing. As well as covering Watkins, he can also play on the left wing – which will be needed given that Ramsey is heading to Newcastle.