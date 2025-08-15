Report: Liverpool closing in on sale of international midfielder for huge profit

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on selling Ben Doak to Bournemouth for a huge profit on what they initially paid to sign him from Celtic.

Doak, a six-cap Scotland international, joined Liverpool in 2022 and only made ten first-team appearances during his time at Anfield.

Now, however, the Reds are set to sell Doak to Bournemouth for £25m, having paid only £600,000 for him a few years ago, according to the Guardian.

The 19-year-old had a decent spell out on loan at Middlesbrough last season, and looks like he could have a big future in the game, even if it won’t be at Liverpool.

Ben Doak transfer: Bournemouth paying big for unproven Liverpool winger

Doak will no doubt look to enjoy the chance to play more regular first-team football once he completes his move to the Cherries.

Still, £25m also looks like quite a lot for Bournemouth to be paying for a relatively unproven and inexperienced player.

The former Celtic youngster looks like a bit of a gamble in some ways, though there’ll likely also be some Liverpool fans concerned about potentially losing such a big talent.

There’s a lot of competition for places in this LFC squad, so Doak was always going to struggle to get many chances.

Will Liverpool regret selling Doak?

But at the same time, we’ve often seen big clubs neglecting top talents without giving them enough of a chance.

The best example of this would be Chelsea letting both Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne go when they had them as youngsters.

But in more recent times we’ve also seen young players like Anthony Elanga and Alvaro Carreras shine since leaving Manchester United, and Cole Palmer has really surprised people since leaving Manchester City for Chelsea.

Bournemouth have been a good club for developing talented young players, so perhaps they can do the same with Doak.