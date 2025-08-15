Ruben Amorim warns Arsenal new signing “is ready” to play for Man United this weekend

Benjamin Sesko and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Molly Darlington, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has said that new signing Benjamin Sesko is ready to play for the team against Arsenal this weekend.

The Red Devils start their new Premier League campaign with a tricky home game against the Gunners on Sunday afternoon.

However, Amorim will hope this can be the start of a better season for Man Utd, who have a number of exciting new signings they can field in this game.

Sesko is one of them, with the Slovenia international striker recently joining from RB Leipzig, though not in time to feature in any pre-season matches.

Amorim has not yet been clear if he thinks Sesko will be able to start against Arsenal, but he’s warned his opponents that his new striker is ready.

Ruben Amorim on Benjamin Sesko ahead of Arsenal game

Speaking at his press conference today, Amorim said: “We didn’t have a lot of time but he’s ready. Physically he is ready. He is ready to play, we will see if he is going to start.”

United will also welcome Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo after they completed moves from Wolves and Brentford, respectively, earlier on in the transfer window.

However, Arsenal have a few new faces of their own who should be ready to make an impact, with the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres looking pretty sharp in their recent friendly win over Athletic Bilbao.

Can Sesko punish Arsenal after joining United instead?

Sesko was notably a target for Arsenal earlier in the summer, before they ended up signing Gyokeres instead.

It will now be interesting to see if Sesko can make an impact for MUFC against Mikel Arteta’s men this weekend.

Gyokeres will also surely be itching to prove himself at this level, after some degree of scepticism that he can repeat his scoring record from the Portuguese league in the English top flight.