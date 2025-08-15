U.S. President Donald Trump presents Chelsea's Marc Cucurella with a medal. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images)

Chelsea have agreed on a new deal with defender Marc Cucurella.

The 27-year-old has been an important player for Enzo Maresca over the last 12 months, and it is no surprise that Chelsea wanted to sort out his long-term future. He is a key player for them, and he will look to help them win major trophies in the upcoming campaign.

Fabrizio Romano claims that an agreement is in place with the player over a new deal.

The Spanish defender helped Chelsea win the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Europa League recently. Chelsea cannot afford to lose a player of his quality any time soon, and they have done well to secure his future at the club.

Chelsea need to keep Marc Cucurella

Chelsea have been quite active in the transfer market, and they have brought in quality signings. However, keeping their key players will be a priority as well.

Cucurella will be delighted to have sorted out his Chelsea future as well. He will now look to focus on his football and help the Blues fight for major trophies.

The defender is at the peak of his career, and he will look to play his best football in the coming season. It will be interesting to see if he can help Chelsea get back to the top of English football.

Can Chelsea build on their recent success?

Chelsea showed great improvement under Maresca last season, and they will look to build on it. It remains to be seen whether they can compete with clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City for the league title.

Cucurella had a difficult start to life at Chelsea since joining them from Brighton, but he has turned it around, and he is an indispensable asset for the club.