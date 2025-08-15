Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on during the pre-season. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea are hoping to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United before the summer transfer window closes.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United want £50 million for the 21-year-old attacker, but Chelsea are willing to pay £35 million for him. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can come to a compromise.

The report claims that Garnacho is determined to join Chelsea, and the two parties have already secured an agreement on personal terms. They will be hoping to get the deal across the line quickly.

Alejandro Garnacho would be a superb addition

Chelsea need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 21-year-old would be a long-term investment. He is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for the club.

He has shown his ability in the Premier League with Manchester United, but it seems that Garnacho is not a key part of their plans going forward. He struggled for regular gametime at Manchester United last season, and therefore, it is ideal for him to move on.

The player has been labelled as a “great talent” by former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane. Chelsea will be hoping to nurture him into a future start. They have done well to groom young talents over the years, and they could play a key role in the development of Garnacho.

Garnacho will look to fulfil his potential at Chelsea

Meanwhile, the South American will look to continue his development with regular football at Chelsea, and he will look to prove his worth in the Premier League. If he manages to fulfil his potential at Stamford Bridge, Manchester United might end up regretting the decision to let him move on.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can iron out their differences and secure an agreement over the fee.