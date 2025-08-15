Leeds to sell player for just £5m – his value has dropped from £40m in two years

Illan Meslier and Ethan Ampadu (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United reportedly look set to sell goalkeeper Illan Meslier this summer for a fee of just £5m.

There is some interest from both Paris Saint-Germain and Como, who are both eyeing Meslier up as a potential option for backup goalkeeper.

Leeds are looking to make sales before the end of the window as they have something of a bloated squad, and could do with freeing up space on their wage bill.

In this era of strict PSR laws, it’s crucial for clubs to be able to balance the books, and it looks like Meslier will be one victim of this cull.

Illan Meslier transfer value has plummeted in last two years

Reports claim Leeds could let Meslier go for just £5m, with a dip in his performances seeing his market value absolutely plummet in the last two years.

It wasn’t that long ago that the French shot-stopper was being linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea for as much as £40m.

Now, however, if he leaves Leeds it will be on the cheap, and not for a starting role at a big club.

Lucas Perri has joined Leeds and should now be the number one ‘keeper for Daniel Farke, so that means Meslier will be allowed to leave.

It remains to be seen if buyers will definitely come in, but one imagines there might be a few takers for a player available on the cheap.