Daniel Farke, manager of Leeds United acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Leeds United have finalised the sale of young defender Diogo Monteiro, with the Portuguese player joining FC Arouca for an undisclosed fee.

Monteiro, who joined Leeds in 2023 with high expectations, struggled to break into the first team and has now moved on to seek regular football.

Leeds negotiate Diogo Monteiro clause

According to Portuguese newspaper Record (h/t Leeds Press), Monteiro has signed a three-year contract with Arouca that contains a clause benefiting Leeds United. The club will retain 50% of any future transfer fee, mirroring deals like Tottenham’s sale of Marcus Edwards to Vitória Guimarães. Such clauses have proven lucrative for clubs when a player’s career takes off elsewhere.

Monteiro’s contract includes an £8.6million release clause, meaning Leeds could receive around £4.3million if another team activates it in the future. For a player who did not appear for the first team, Leeds have ensured they might profit from his potential progression. There is optimism that Monteiro, highly rated during his arrival, could get his career back on track with consistent playing time in Portugal.

A fresh start at Arouca may help Monteiro rediscover his talents and fulfil the promise that once made him an exciting prospect for Leeds.

Leeds must improve their squad

Meanwhile, Leeds United are now preparing for their Premier League campaign. With the Premier League season starting later today, they will be hoping to make their mark in the top-flight and establish themselves as a formidable unit.

They have a talented team at their disposal, and they have been looking to improve the quote this summer. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary additions before the window closes. They will look to do well in the top flight and ensure that they remain in the Premier League for the foreseeable future.