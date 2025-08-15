Bilal El Khannouss celebrates with his Leicester City teammates (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Leicester City’s attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss is attracting significant attention during the summer transfer window, with several top clubs keen on his signature.

Reports from Leicestershire Live suggest that Leicester are prepared for his possible departure and have unusual solutions in mind should El Khannouss leave.

Bilal El Khannouss is a man in demand

Multiple Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Leeds United, as well as RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, have shown interest in El Khannouss. If he leaves, Leicester could look to the versatile Jordan Ayew to fill the creative gap in midfield. Though Ayew is typically deployed as a forward or a wide player, his technical skill and intelligence could see him excel in a more central attacking role.

Ideally, Leicester would target a natural replacement for El Khannouss to maintain their creative strength, allowing Ayew to play in his preferred position. The outcome of El Khannouss’ potential transfer could directly impact Leicester’s push for promotion, driving the need for strategic squad improvements this summer.

El Khannouss’ transfer fee is expected to exceed £30million, reflecting his talent and importance to Leicester’s playstyle. As interest ramps up, the club faces crucial choices to ensure that they remain contenders for Premier League promotion.

Premier League move could be tempting

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days. El Khannouss will certainly be attracted to the idea of playing for a Premier League club. It would be the ideal step up in his career. With multiple clubs keen on him, he will hope to secure a move to the top flight before the window closes.

There is no doubt that he is a tremendous talent with a bright future. He deserves to compete at the highest level, and the move to the Premier League would be ideal for him. He is too good for the Championship, and he will not want to waste away in the lower divisions.