Giovanni Leoni has joined Liverpool (Photo by Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have had a very busy summer transfer window thus far, and they have now confirmed their seventh signing.

One of the main goals of the Liverpool sporting department has been to sign at least one new central defender, given that Jarrel Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen has left the reigning Premier League champions with only Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as natural options.

And in the last couple of weeks, Liverpool have made their move for Parma’s Giovanni Leoni, who is considered to be one of the biggest talents in Italian football right now. A deal was agreed earlier this week, and it has now been confirmed.

Liverpool unveil Italian defender Giovanni Leoni as new signing

Liverpool have confirmed Leoni’s arrival on Friday, with the teenager agreeing a long-term contract. He will wear the no.15 shirt for Arne Slot’s side, and he will be in attendance at Anfield for the Premier League opener against AFC Bournemouth. He also spoke to Liverpool’s website upon joining Liverpool, and he expressed his delight at joining the reigning Premier League champions.

“I’m very happy to be here. It’s a really great sensation and I’m honoured to be here. Yeah, a lot of excitement. I’m so honoured. I was very happy about Liverpool being interested. When I saw this I said, ‘Wow, this is crazy’. I’m very happy.”

Given his age, Leoni is not expected to feature too prominently for Liverpool during the 2025-26 season, but he is likely to see a good amount of action due to the number of competitions that the Merseyside club are involved in.

Leoni is unlikely to be the last player to join Liverpool this summer. Another centre-back could arrive, while it is still on the cards for Alexander Isak to arrive too – so long as a deal is agreed with Newcastle.