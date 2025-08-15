Double deal: Manchester City preparing transfer move for €150m superstar duo

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly ready to step up their efforts to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The big-name duo now seem to be emerging as Man City’s top priority targets as we edge closer towards the end of the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, City are ready to make a €100m offer to Real for Rodrygo, while PSG ‘keeper Donnarumma is likely to cost around €50m.

If City can get these €150m signings done it could really transform their fortunes ahead of the new season, with Pep Guardiola’s side arguably facing a bit of an uphill task to keep up with ever-improving Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea sides.

Can Manchester City sign Rodrygo and Donnarumma?

Some fans might be aware that Fichajes aren’t exactly considered a top-tier source, but what they’re reporting here isn’t that out of step with what has also been covered elsewhere.

Fabrizio Romano posted just a few days ago that City are considering Rodrygo, though of course that’s quite different from preparing to make a huge bid for him…

?? More on Rodrygo story from Monday. Pep Guardiola, big fan of the Brazilian and pushing for this option. Manchester City are seriously considering Rodrygo in case of Savinho exit as revealed… …and Pep would love to work with him. pic.twitter.com/OVTGC9se6e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2025

Romano has also reported on Donnarumma’s PSG future, with the Italy international also notably missing his club’s Super Cup clash against Tottenham this week.

See below as Romano has made it clear that MCFC are keen on Donnarumma, even if, again, it doesn’t exactly sound as advanced as Fichajes are making it sound…

? EXCL — Donnarumma’s agent Raiola: “Premier League is the right step for Gigio in my view, we’re working on it”. “There are zero talks with Italian clubs. We are still shocked by PSG behaviour with Gigio”. ?? Manchester City, keen on Gigio. ??? https://t.co/J0XRMOejsi pic.twitter.com/iCzC6mfFcb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2025

Alfredo Pedulla has also reported on City strongly pursuing Donnarumma in an exclusive report for CaughtOffside.

It’s certainly hard to see Donnarumma staying at PSG now, with both the player and his agent speaking out publicly about the situation.

Rodrygo might be a different case, but it’s also fair to say that City would probably require a replacement for Savinho, while Rodrygo doesn’t look guaranteed to play regularly at the Bernabeu this season.

New Madrid boss Xabi Alonso didn’t use the Brazil international much at the Club World Cup, and has other top class options like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Arda Guler in his attack.