Journalist hints at Man United and Chelsea reigniting interest in former £100m target

Tyler Dibling could leave Southampton before the end of the summer. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Man United and Chelsea are two clubs that have been very active this summer, and both could get more business done before the transfer window closes. And it could be that either side makes a move for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling.

Dibling has been expected to leave Southampton this summer, although interest in his services that gradually dropped. Everton have been actively pursuing a deal in recent weeks, although their efforts have so far been in vain – and that could lead to other clubs considering a move late in the transfer window.

Southampton asking price stance emerges after Everton snubs

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has hinted that Southampton could drop their asking price for Dibling before the end of the summer, which could bring the likes of Man United and Chelsea back to the table.

“It’s been surprising. When Dibling first broke into the Southampton team, there were a lot of links with a lot of the big clubs. Chelsea, Man United and a number of top European teams were interested in a move for Tyler Dibling, there was talk of that outrageous £100m price tag. Obviously, that has come down since then, but I’m surprised there hasn’t been more offers.

“It’s the valuation Southampton have put on him which is putting clubs off. Everton have made a couple of offers which have been rejected, and they aren’t willing to go to what Southampton are demanding for Dibling.

“In the past there have been so many big European clubs ready to move for him. Southampton have priced him out of a move, but if they drop that price tag between now and the end of the window, it might bring new offers to the table. He’s a young player with huge potential and I think he will only get better.”

It remains to be seen whether Dibling returns to the Premier League, but that would almost certainly depend on Southampton – who, for now, are in no rush to cash in.