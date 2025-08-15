Carlos Baleba is set to miss out on a move to Man United this summer (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Man United have had a productive summer transfer window thus far, and they are hoping to add one or two more players to Ruben Amorim’s squad before the deadline at the start of September. A new defensive midfielder is high on the agenda, with their top target being Carlos Baleba.

Man United make contact with Brighton earlier this week to confirm their interest, and understand the conditions of a possible deal. It’s believed that the Cameroon international will not be allowed to leave for any less than £100m, which would make it very difficult for a deal to be done given the financial constraints at Old Trafford.

On Friday, Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler reiterated his confidence at keeping Baleba for the 2025-26 season at least, and his stance has now been vindicated.

Man United move on from Carlos Baleba pursuit

David Ornstein has reported that Man United have decided to end their interest in Baleba for this summer, as they consider Brighton’s asking price to be too high. The 21-year-old is not actively pushing to leave either, which is why Old Trafford have decided to look elsewhere in their pursuit of signing a new defensive midfielder.

Baleba is said to be keen on joining Man United, but equally, he is happy to stay at Brighton. And barring any changes in the coming weeks, he will do so for at least one more season – which is excellent news for the Seagulls, who have strong ambitions of finishing inside the Premier League’s European places.

It will be interesting to see who Man United target now in their efforts to add another midfielder before the transfer window closes. More importantly, a number of sales are needed, as they seek to balance the books after spending almost £200m on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.